The RFDS Spirit of the Landscape exhibition was officially opened on September 10 by Sam Walsh AO, Chair of the RFDS (Western Region).
This powerful and thought-provoking exhibition presents the work of 22 award winning artists, honouring the vast landscape of rural, remote and regional Australia and the important work of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Plein air artists have a profound respect for the land, the natural environment and stories of community and this exhibition perfectly expresses the partnership between Royal Flying Doctor Service (Western Division) and the Plein Air Down Under Outdoor Painting Festival. This year's festival dates are 24-26 September, to be held in Mandurah and Pinjarra.
Also in attendance were Dr Kieran Hennelly (RFDS Acting CEO), Erica Smyth AC, RFDS Ambassador, Kim Jameson, Executive Director, Chamber of Arts & Culture and City of Mandurah Deputy Mayor Caroline Knight.
RFDS SPIRIT OF THE LANDSCAPE EXHIBITION
Alcoa Mandurah Art Gallery, inside the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre
10 September - 16 October
Monday - Friday 9am to 5pm
