RFDS Spirit of the Landscape exhibition opened at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre as part of Plein Air Down Under Outdoor Painting Festival

Updated September 12 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:21am
Feature Artist Brendon Darby. Photo by Mark Labrow

The RFDS Spirit of the Landscape exhibition was officially opened on September 10 by Sam Walsh AO, Chair of the RFDS (Western Region).

