App-based business-with-a-cause Text2Care sending meals to people in need

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:00am
Text2Care founder Sean Boettiger (left) and South African residents who have received a free meal through his app-based business-with-a-cause designed to help those less fortunate. Pictures supplied

It doesn't take much to show you care - and in the case of Mandurah business-with-a-cause Text2Care, it takes only $3.75.

