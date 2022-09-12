It doesn't take much to show you care - and in the case of Mandurah business-with-a-cause Text2Care, it takes only $3.75.
Local resident Sean Boettiger has developed an app-based business that uses contributions from donors to provide access to meals for people in need in South Africa.
Text messages or emails are sent to the donors so they can see who exactly is benefiting from their contribution, and in what way.
The business is currently providing meals to South African residents however the owners hope to expand to supply whatever is needed to people in a wider range of countries.
Mr Boettiger and his wife moved from South Africa to Mandurah four years ago. Mr Boettiger had been an entrepreneur in South Africa and owned a dog-food business both in South Africa and in Australia.
But last year, Mr Boettiger was in a kite-surfing accident and broke his femur in several places. Shortly after his accident, while passing through a local fast-food drive-through, he was asked to donate $2 to help someone in Africa. His entrepreneur mind got ticking.
"I was thinking, where in Africa [is this money going to go]?" he said.
Having already realised "how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place and have the luxuries we have," Mr Boettiger decided he wanted to give back - in a more transparent way than some of the larger not-for-profits.
He wanted to see his money going "to a specific person".
After collaborating with a friend to develop an app that would allow his business idea to see the light, Mr Boettiger created Text2Care.
The business has two partner outlets - a Store in Matatiele, South Africa, that gives meals to individuals in need, who are directed to the store via a text message.
The second is Soul City Day Care, a non-profit organisation and creche that looks after 45 children, where a person's contribution of $3.75 is able to feed four children a wholesome meal.
"These outlets have downloaded our app which sends through tokens for each meal and enables them to take a photo as a receipt - which is then directed back to the contributor," Mr Boettiger said.
"The Text2Care vision is to use this technology to create a network of care around the world, cutting out all unnecessary intermediaries and costs, and sending care straight to where it's needed most."
The long-term plan is not just to help in South Africa, and not just to help with meals, but to help all over the world with whatever is needed.
Mr Boettiger is open to speaking with anybody who can suggest a business and community that could benefit from the Text2Care service.
"I've been in contact with people in Botswana. Food security is not a big issue there, but feminine hygiene products are," Mr Boettiger said.
The organisation has already partnered with The Cut Tavern Bar & Bistro in Wannanup, south of Mandurah, and is offering its customers exclusive access to a 'specials menu' whenever they make a one-off donation to Text2Care.
"I'm open to anybody getting involved," Mr Boettiger said.
Find out more at www.text2care.com
