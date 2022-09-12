Mandurah Mail

Men of the trees enjoy bigger space to grow plants for the region.

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated September 12 2022 - 3:53am, first published 1:28am
WA native species are available to purchase at The Shed in Dawesville. Picture from Men Of The Trees Peel Branch facebook page.

The Men of The Trees (MOTT) organisation are enjoying a new facility in Dawesville, with an official opening on Saturday October 8.

