Nature enthusiasts of all ages are invited to the Wetlands Weekender Mini Festival held by the Peel-Harvey Catchment Council (PHCC).
The annual festival program celebrates the waterways of the region in a variety of family friendly activities.
The event runs in Mandurah on October 8-9.
The weekend begins on Saturday with Nature Photography workshops led by Sharon Meredith Photography.
Participants will venture into the great outdoors to discover photography basics, along with tips and tricks for snapping wetland landscapes.
The morning workshop is targeted towards budding photographers and the afternoon workshop is designed especially for kids aged 4 to 13 years old.
Saturday's main event is a Peel-Harvey Estuary boat tour aboard the Dancing Dolphin with expert tour guides Jeremy Ringma and Steve Fisher sharing their stories about the abundant wildlife and wetland environment.
Participants will experience the internationally significant wetland from the water before docking at Len Howard Conservation Park to explore the park on foot with local Noongar elder George Walley and local zoologist Sarah Way.
The twilight boat trip home includes a smorgasbord of local produce and refreshments.
Sunday October 9 is 'World Migratory Bird Day' which will be celebrated with a free family-friendly event 'The Wonders of Our Wetlands'.
Coodanup foreshore will come alive from 8.30am with live music, vibrant market stalls, and various food and coffee vans.
A range of exciting interactive activities for all ages will be on offer by Coastal Waste Warriors, Mandurah Environment and Heritage Group, Estuary Guardians, BirdLife WA, Ways to Nature, Sharon Meredith Photography and others at their foreshore stalls.
As part of the Wonders of Our Wetlands event on Coodanup Foreshore, participants can bring their dogs to meet with City of Mandurah rangers and BirdLife WA for the Dog's Breakfast between 8.30am to 10.30am.
Furry friends and their owners can receive a free bacon and egg roll to enjoy.
For those looking to get hands on in the wetlands, The 'Pave the Way' clean up with Coastal Waste Warriors will also be on Sunday, from 9-11am.
"The Wetlands Weekender festival brings the community together to celebrate and learn more about our Peel-Yalgorup Wetlands, recognised as internationally significant through the Ramsar Convention for the habitat they provide for migratory birds and for a diversity of other species such as fish, crabs, dolphins and threatened communities like the thrombolites at Lake Clifton," PHCC chair Caroline Knight said.
"We invite anyone who is interested in the natural environment to join us for the festival to explore our waterways and especially to welcome back migratory birds to our shores after their breeding season in the northern hemisphere."
For tickets and more information visit peel-harvey.org.au/wetlands-weekender
The Wetlands Weekender Festival is supported by the PHCC through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
