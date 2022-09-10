A WA dancer has recalled her once-in-a-lifetime experience performing for Queen Elizabeth II in Perth when she visited in 2011.
Emily Luxton Lawrence was completing her ballet training at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) when she and her class learned they would be taking the stage at the Commonwealth Head of Governments Meeting's opening ceremony.
Emily said she still vividly remembered sitting down to tell her mum and dad the big news.
"I wanted to be a ballet dancer, and with big ballet companies sometimes they get to dance for the queen - so my dad used to joke with me and say 'one day you'll dance for the queen.'
"Then I went home one day and said 'mum, dad - I'm going to be dancing for the Queen of England."
WAAPA classical dance lecturer Andries Weidemann created and adapted the piece performed at the event.
Emily said she and her classmates were thrilled to have such a unique opportunity presented to them while they were still studying.
"It was surreal. It was quite dark on the stage - the dignitaries were sitting to the side.
...Not many people in the world can say they've danced for the queen - it's a memory I will keep forever.
"They told us the queen was sitting to stage right, and I remember the moment I looked out and saw her sitting next to (then prime minister) Julia Gillard - it was incredible."
Emily said hearing the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing had been saddening, and made her reflect on how grateful she was to have danced for her.
"She has been a part of everyone's life - to see her finally pass on is a very emotional time," she said.
"She has been, not just for the Commonwealth but for the whole world, a prominent figure in the royal family and for the public.
"I was reflecting on it when I heard the news - not many people in the world can say they've danced for the queen - it's a memory I will keep forever."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
