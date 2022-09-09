Man dies in Kwinana Freeway crash

A 41-year-old man has died after a serious crash on the Kwinana Freeway this morning.
Around 5.30am, September 9, a silver Ford Explorer four-wheel-drive was being driven south on Kwinana Freeway between Karnup Road and Paganoni Road.
The driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle rolling several times.
The 41-year-old male driver of the Ford died at the scene.
A 19-year-old female passenger was taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the silver Ford Explorer being driven prior to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to Investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/baldiviscrash.
