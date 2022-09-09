Mandurah Mail

Man dies in Kwinana Freeway crash

Updated September 9 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating a serious crash on Kwinana Freeway. Picture: File image.

A 41-year-old man has died after a serious crash on the Kwinana Freeway this morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.