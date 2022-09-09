Mandurah Mail

Mandurah MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:44am, first published 5:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local MPs have taken to social media to express their condolences after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by Getty Images.

Local MPs both federal and state have taken to social media to express their condolences after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.