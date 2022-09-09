Local MPs both federal and state have taken to social media to express their condolences after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
David Templeman (Mandurah), Robyn Clarke (Murray-Wellington), Lisa Munday (Dawesville), Andrew Hastie (Canning) and WA Premier Mark McGowan join a long list of figures to pay their respects.
"A remarkable woman. Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II," wrote Mr Templeman.
Ms Clarke referred to the Queen as a "tower of strength", and said she had been a "constant presence" throughout her 70-year reign.
"For many, she is synonymous with the post-World War II era in a way that no other head of state could ever be," she wrote.
Ms Munday said the Queen had lived a life "dedicated to her country" and that "there truly won't be another like her".
In a statement released by Mr Hastie, he said he had "studied her dignity and grace" as a child, and that his mother would urge his family to "eat as if Her Majesty was seated with us".
"As a man, I gladly took an oath of allegiance to Her Majesty both as a soldier and as a Parliamentarian," Mr Hastie said.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday, September 8, surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
