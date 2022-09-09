Rebekah Donovan, owner of Haven Medi Spa at Halls Head Central said she was up all night checking the news when she heard Queen Elizabeth II was unwell.
Ms Donovan grew up in the UK, watching the Queen since she was a young girl, and said the news had been devastating.
"I was watching the British news, and around 4pm UK time it said Her Majesty is not well and the royals were being called to Balmoral... it just broke my heart," she said.
Not only was Ms Donovan in the UK for the Queen's silver jubilee, she was able to return with her grandchildren for her platinum jubilee in February of this year.
"I'm so glad I went over there and showed my little grandchildren Buckingham Palace.
"The Queen kept the royals together, she has been through hell and back."
Upon hearing the news of her passing, Ms Donovan decided to display two portraits of Queen Elizabeth II in the window of her Mandurah spa, something she said brought out a lot of emotion from passersby.
"I was only there for an hour or so and people were coming up to me crying. It really moved me," she said.
"One person came up and grabbed me and said 'I knew she was unwell, has she passed away?', and another came up and was weeping."
Ms Donovan said the portraits she chose to display showed the Queen's beauty in more ways than one.
"I put up one of her in her old age and one up of her when she was in her 20s. She was such a physically beautiful person and a beautiful person throughout."
When asked why she believed Queen Elizabeth II made such a great impact on people, Ms Donovan said it was because she was a "people person".
"She was thrust in the public eye, had her coronation televised - she realised she had to change the monarchy and be part of the people. Rule with them and not over them.
"She's made a huge difference and faced a lot of trials and tribulations a lot of people can relate to..."
Ms Donovan said she continued to be overwhelmed and touched by the responses to the portraits and that her staff had also been filled with emotion.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
