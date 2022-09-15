People's job expectations have shifted: Murray Shire president

As the country slowly rebounds from the effects of COVID-19, it's clear that many people's work patterns and priorities have changed.
"The Great Resignation" may have been overplayed, but there has been a shift in people's job expectations, with flexibility, work-from-anywhere options, and improved technology high on people's priorities.
The Australian Government's recent Jobs Summit is a reminder of how government and industry will need to work cooperatively if Australians are to continue to enjoy the lifestyle many have become accustomed to. The summit identified a variety of challenges that will face both employers and employees in the future.
With the jobless rate at its lowest since 1974, and a rapidly rising cost-of-living, growing salaries, and increasing expectations regarding people's experiences at work, forward-looking organisations will need to adapt to ensure they remain attractive to potential employees.
Local governments are no exception. The 194,000 people working in 537 local governments in Australia are being asked to provide an ever-increasing range of services. This requires a more diverse range of skills than in previous years. It's a particular challenge for rural and regional councils due to their size and distance from skilled labour markets. How we differentiate ourselves and define our offering to potential team members is something all councils should be considering.
Local governments rely heavily on State and Federal grants to deliver many of our services.
Financial Assistance Grants came into effect in 1966 and at the time were equal to 1% of Commonwealth tax revenue. Since then these grants have since almost halved to about 0.55% of Commonwealth tax revenue meaning local governments are not just doing more, but having to find ways to do it with less.
The challenge then, for councils as well as businesses across the country, is how do we adapt, how do we innovate our offering as a place to work to not just attract quality staff, but more importantly to meet the needs and expectations of our communities.
The Shire of Murray is fortunate to have a very talented team that works to deliver on Council's agenda, progressing the objectives that have been developed in collaboration with the community through our Community Strategic Plan. We want to make our Shire a place where business thrives, where we protect our environment, and where all people enjoy an outstanding quality of life. We will need to continue to innovate to attract the best talent to deliver on those goals.
The good news is that innovation has been a core part of how we, and local businesses, have had to operate for a while now. Local councils have a duty to deliver for our communities, and increasingly that means finding new and interesting ways of working, and new and interesting people to do that work. Could it be then that the post-COVID-19 era encourages more organisations to look differently at how they operate? And could that deliver better outcomes for our communities if they do? I think it will, and we're well placed to continue that journey.\
