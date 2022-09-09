More police in Dawesville and surrounds to catch hoons

Mandurah police say Dawesville, Wannanup and Halls Head will see an increase in patrols and police presence in order to combat hooning in the area.
With speed limits being reduced on a long stretch of road in Mandurah's south, Acting Senior Sergeant Pete Steeger said there had been some "tension" from the public.
He said that while police were aware people were still getting used to the changes, they were urged to be aware of the new zones and stick to the limits to stay safe.
The new speed signs were defaced last week and were replaced by Main Roads within a couple of hours - with damage estimated to be around $1000.
Snr Sgt Steeger said police had still been receiving a large number of hooning reports from around the Peel, which was a large motivator for increased patrols.
"We obviously encourage people to keep ringing up - we've got planned actions in the pipeline in terms of traffic and patrols."
Snr Sgt Steeger said the increased presence combined with continued reports would help local police to locate repeat offenders.
"We love CCTV, number plates - information like that. It can also be reported through online mechanisms."
He warned that consequences for hooning ranged in severity, and weren't to be taken lightly.
"Some of the consequences we've seen have been vehicles being seized, they face the risk of their vehicle being crushed or potentially losing their licence.
"Once you've lost your licence it's difficult to come back, you could go back to being a P-plater depending on your record."
Snr Sgt Steeger said the other side of hooning was the potential of losing lives in road accidents caused by reckless driving.
These incidents not only came with devastating consequences emotionally, but also legally.
"You're risking not only yourself and your passengers but other road users with your behaviour," he said.
"Hooning is only one step away from losing control and causing an accident... the worst possible outcomes do occur from hooning."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
