More police in Dawesville and surrounds to catch hoons

Updated September 12 2022 - 3:11am, first published September 9 2022 - 1:30am
Mandurah police will increase patrols in the Dawesville area to combat hooning. Picture from files.

Mandurah police say Dawesville, Wannanup and Halls Head will see an increase in patrols and police presence in order to combat hooning in the area.

