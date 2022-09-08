Mandurah Mail

Crash in Myalup leaves motorcyclist seriously injured

Updated September 8 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:29am
Police are investigating a serious crash in Myalup. Picture from files.

Police are investigating a crash in Myalup which left a male motorcyclist seriously injured.

