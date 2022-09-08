Crash in Myalup leaves motorcyclist seriously injured

Police are investigating a crash in Myalup which left a male motorcyclist seriously injured.
Around 5.50am on Thursday, September 8, a green Volkswagen Beetle was being driven east along Myalup Beach Road.
At the same time, a blue CFMOTO motorcycle was being ridden north on Forrest Highway.
The car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of the two roads.
The 55-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The 54-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured.
Dashcam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to Investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/myalup.
Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the vehicles involved prior to the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
