The state government's Aboriginal In-Home Support Service has been extended to the Peel region, with local families involved with the Department of Communities having access to in-home support from Wungening Aboriginal Corporation.
Its goal is to reunify children and families and address the overrepresentation of Aboriginal children in the child protection system.
Child Protection Minister Simone McGurk said results from the program, currently being piloted in Mirrabooka and the Midwest-Gascoyne, had been "spectacular", with 89 per cent of families not having any children returned to care.
The Peel program has been in place since January with 13 local families engaged and around 18-20 expected to get involved.
It represents an ability to be self-determined about our future, particularly in child protection, which is an area that historically we haven't had that opportunity.- Kieran Dent
Wungening general manager Kieran Dent said there was a dual focus to what the organisation does.
Working with a team of five, three being Aboriginal people from the Peel, Wungening works on therapeutic approaches in the home.
"This program for us as an Aboriginal community controlled organisation isn't just about reducing the overrepresentation of aboriginal children in out-of-home-care," Mr Dent said.
"It represents an ability to be self-determined about our future, particularly in child protection, which is an area that historically we haven't had that opportunity."
Mr Dent said through collaboration, participation and decision making, they could promote healing and empowerment within the community.
"That connection that we have strengthens our identity and is going to enable our communities to thrive."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
