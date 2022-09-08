Mandurah Mail

Wungening Aboriginal Corporation to work with Peel families for family reunification

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Kelly Colledge, Lisa Munday, Kieran Dent, Simone McGurk, David Templeman and Robyn Clarke gathered to discuss the new program. Picture: Samantha Ferguson.

The state government's Aboriginal In-Home Support Service has been extended to the Peel region, with local families involved with the Department of Communities having access to in-home support from Wungening Aboriginal Corporation.

