Former Mandurah local and OnlyFans creator Lucy Banks told the Mail in May that her career had helped pull her from financial insecurity into a comfortable life.
Now, she says it has helped her and her primary-school-aged children enter the housing market after purchasing an investment property together.
Lucy joined the platform two years ago and said she now brought in anywhere from $2,000 - $20,000 per week. She said she was using her financial position to create a financially free future for her sons.
"My eldest son did school banking earlier this year and immediately questioned his teacher about deposit interest rates," Lucy said.
"I wish I had that kind of financial acumen at 20, let alone before I was 10."
Lucy bought her first property 10 months prior to her new investment, and once her children heard of her desire to buy, she said they "immediately wanted to know more and how they could contribute".
"My two kids both gave me $100 each to 'invest' in this new house and once we have tenants in it, they'll both receive $5.50 each a week."
Lucy said her children earned the $100 from doing chores and saving their birthday money over a period of time.
"My eldest came up with the idea, and my youngest followed. It never even crossed my mind to include the kids in buying investment properties," she said.
"My eldest son is so excited and is constantly talking to me about how to maximise their investment. They have already worked out that by the time they are adults themselves, they will have enough for their own house deposits - all from this initial $100 deposit as children."
Lucy said that while "plenty of people" would judge her for her job, she was confident in the fact that she was making a choice that would benefit her children.
"I am so grateful to be able to provide for my children so they don't have to struggle like I have had to.
"My boys won't be receiving handouts or trust funds, but I will put them through the best schools and I will help them be financially smart. The rest is up to them."
