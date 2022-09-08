Leanne Smith lives in one of the most beautiful parts of the world but it is through her art and writing that she makes sense of it.
She is both a painter and a writer - on the one hand, rendering the waterscapes of Mandurah in acrylics, and on the other, forming prose to understand the human condition.
"I think, for me, the two art forms are an interesting fit, one being highly visual and the other less so," Ms Smith said.
Like many writers, Ms Smith seeks to make sense of the world and her place in it, the relationships with others and self, and the context in which we live.
Ms Smith is inspired by an emerging genre called 'blue sky writing', which in Australia incorporates the "vast and endless horizon".
"Often another character in the story is the landscape," Ms Smith said.
"Landscape is the voice that can carry the story. A lot of my influence is from writers that embrace that element, like Alex Miller and Tim Winton."
Living in the south-west of WA, Ms Smith enjoys being among the perfect 'blue sky' backdrop - which also informs her paintings.
"Mandurah is a waterscape. It's got amazing waterways and rivers that flow into the estuary," Ms Smith said.
"I've done several abstract landscapes and abstract seascapes based on the Mandurah estuary - often it's the way light plays on water. We have the most magnificent sunrises and sunsets in the west.
"It's one of those environments that really uplifts you and I find the people of Mandurah are amazingly friendly. It's like a large country town in its friendliness and yet has all the benefits of a major city."
Ms Smith is a new member of Scribblers Mandurah Murray Writers Group. She was recently named winner of the group's short story competition, in the Open category, for her work 'Shut down' - a story about COVID-19 and how people react under adversity.
"At various times, adversity means different things to different people," Ms Smith said.
"For example, one of the most recent stories I've written is about an agoraphobic and just making it to their letterbox is a daily challenge.
"Behind closed doors, in streets around us, in urban landscapes and rural areas people have different challenges, which might seem miniscule to one person but a challenge to another."
For Ms Smith, it was writing that sustained her during the pandemic.
"I had friends that were really struggling. I was researching for a story set in the northwest so I was so involved in researching another situation that I was quite well-distracted. I think writers, artists sought to make sense of the pandemic," she said.
"It will be interesting to see how the pandemic is reflected in writing, art and music.
"Personally it was one of the good things that came out of the pandemic - being able to interpret it as written, in prose or memoir."
She said the high standard of entries for the Mandurah Murray Writing Competition - particularly from the secondary school students - was encouraging.
"With the support of their dedicated teachers they drew upon their own experiences, their imaginations and observations to contribute some wonderful entries. We know writing is in good hands," she said.
