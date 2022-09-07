A subdivision proposal in Pinjarra caught the ire of neighbours at the Shire of Murray council meeting in August.
If approved, the 50 residential sites on Lot 51 McLarty Road would have an average size of 392sqm.
Residents' concerns suggested the lot sizes were too small.
Other issues raised included retention of the existing trees on the site and concern for wildlife, fill impacting adjoining properties in regards to privacy and stormwater, and increased traffic.
In response to flooding concerns an officer said there had been a drainage design prepared for the development.
"The Shire is aware there have been some recent drainage issues that may be associated with the current works on an adjacent development site and the Shire of Murray engineers are looking at how the drainage can be improved."
The push against the residential developments was spearheaded by Pinjarra resident Tim Newick, who made a deputation opposing the motion.
Mr Newick particularly made mention of concerns that the lots were too small.
"An estimated population increase of 125 people within a 2.02ha area is a high density that is not comparable with the surrounding lots," he said.
"A 392sqm average lot size, is less than half, of the average of the lot sizes surrounding Lot 51.
"...the proposed subdivision density has a very real potential for 200 people, 50 dogs, 50 cats, 150 cars, increased noise, a very real potential for future slum conditions, and increased traffic."
Mr Newick said the residents surrounding Lot 51 were against the development and requested an in person consultation before a decision was made.
When it came time to vote, councillors made the unanimous decision to have Shire officers liaise with adjacent landowners to further review the plan for Lot 51.
A report is set to come back to council in September.
