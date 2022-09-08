For six months, the local Woolies at Mandurah Central Shopping Complex on Smart Street has become a hotspot for antisocial and nuisance behaviour.
Despite the efforts of police, rangers and outreach workers, 'street present people', have been targeting passersby for money and intimidating them if they don't hand any over.
Disability support worker Mary Smith* is just one of the Mandurah residents left angered. She says she has a lot of compassion for genuine homeless but not for aggressive behaviour.
"[Some of these street present people] are loud, aggressive, disrespectful, persistent and very intimidating to people," Ms Smith says.
"[Some] seem inebriated from some substance...they are yahooing, cackling, spitting and yelling foul obscenities. If they sit in that footpath leading to the shops, you have to walk over the top of them. As soon as you do you cop a lot of abuse."
She says these 'street present people' are working the system to make a buck.
"They'll ask for money, cigarettes, or food. They get their entire shopping list done. I've seen people give them money. Not that they report it to Centrelink. When people genuinely give to them they make a joke of it. It's a money-making game to them and they make a mockery of the people who do give or harass the ones who don't."
Ms Smith says she knows these people have accommodation and believes they're giving homeless people a bad name.
"They're not homeless. When police ask them to move on - they come back. There is a homeless lady who takes her shoes off and sits down to beg. I've seen people ask for change or buskers who sing - they're all very respectful."
With the current issue reaching a climax at Woolworths, Ms Smith says there is too much red tape in dealing with these types of situations in the City of Mandurah.
"Everyone's passing the buck from Woolworths, to the police to the City of Mandurah to outreach organisations," she says.
A spokesperson for Woolworths said they were "aware of community feedback in relation to the entrance of our central Mandurah store" and can't guarantee that antisocial behaviour won't continue for their customers saying they've "raised concerns with their operation team".
Smokemart and Woodley's Central Newsagency declined to comment.
Michael Piu, chief executive of St. Patrick's Community Support Centre, a key organisation involved in the City's outreach services, said the COVID pandemic and its knock-on effects produced increased antisocial behaviour from non-homeless citizens like that seen at the local Woolworths.
"We can say that the extremely tight rental market, compounded by cost-of-living pressures and other challenges lingering from the pandemic and the global economic situation, has driven many people and families to the brink," Mr Piu says.
Inflation rates have reached an all time high in Australia with the Reserve Bank and are having far reaching effects.
St Pat's, Wundelgung and RUAH, can deal with antisocial behaviour - if the people involved are rough sleeping. If their accommodation is not considered safe and appropriate, they're still considered homeless.
Otherwise it's a City or police issue.
In 2019, Mayor Rhys Williams' highly touted mitigating Assertive Outreach Program promised to address antisocial behaviour and nuisance behaviour - but only for homeless cases and seemingly only considering pre-pandemic data.
Yet a spokesperson for the City said they were working actively on that now.
"The City has close working relationships with a number of local agencies, authorities and services to help address nuisance behaviour by a few people that can cause significant disruptions for local businesses," the spokesperson said.
City rangers often deal with antisocial issues even if it's out of their remit.
Ms Smith says the City's responses to her complaints were far from proactive.
"The initial in-person complaint and subsequent phone complaints were explained to the person who was on the phone or at the counter and that person shut it straight down saying it was 'out of their jurisdiction'."
Ms Smith said she felt only rangers were able to deal with the issue effectively.
Except Mandurah City Rangers say it is beyond their responsibility and can't make much of a long-term difference.
"The behaviour in and around Woolies are out of our current power to do anything about - since that's private property. Rangers are trying to get jurisdiction. At this stage it's the police that deal with that," a Rangers spokesperson said.
Senior Sergeant Ross Blake from Mandurah Police Station said antisocial or nuisance behaviour on the street that was not criminal or a homelessness issue fell outside of the police charter to successfully deal with these types of problems.
"Yes - we are aware of the [antisocial] problem [at Mandurah Central] as well as the rest of the Mandurah CBD. Obviously we have to work within a legal framework and powers provided to us."
Yet he still encourages citizens to make calls.
"Harassment, verbal threats and physical threats are considered a crime. Unless things are reported to us when citizens are subjected to them, we don't know about them. We can't be everywhere all at once. We will respond to calls for assistance," Snr Sgt Blake says.
Ms Smith says the City of Mandurah needs to assess its response to nuisance behaviour.
"Unfortunately there seems to be an awful lot of 'it's not in my jurisdiction'. Hopefully some sort of signage and phones will be erected in these hotspots with information on legal or contactable assistance for the needy in Mandurah," she says.
Snr Sgt Blake says tackling these problems explicitly through co-response teams and further collaborative Local Action Plans between the police, City and citizens was a good idea, but was far from perfect.
"There are Mental Health Co-Response Teams, Local Action Plans. There has been considerable action taken against people in the CBD and foreshore area and we could definitely [do] more. We also rely on the community to alert us as [they] are our eyes on the street," Snr Sgt Blake says.
"The only way forward seems to be further social programs and structures that tackle the antisocial problems explicitly - those that lie outside criminality and homelessness, yet may intersect with mental health..."
*not her real name
