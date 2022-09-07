What's On: Outdoor fun to be had this weekend

September 10 - October 16
The exhibition honours the vast landscape of Australia and the important work of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS). The exhibition is open from 2.30pm at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre. The artwork of 21 award winning Australian and International artists illustrates the RFDS story and its work across Australia.
Advertisement
September 11
The Mandurah Offshore Fishing & Sailing Club will be open for the community to try sailing on Sunday from 9am to 1pm. This free event is for all ages and abilities. No experience necessary. Wear comfortable clothes that you don't mind getting wet. All equipment is provided. Any questions call 9535 6251 and ask for Tanya.
September 11
For nearly 100 years, Legacy WA has been dedicated on delivering the promise of providing support to the families of those who served. The ride starts at the Rockingham RSL from 8am where you can fuel up on a sausage sizzle and BBQ breakfast before departing at 10am enjoying the scenic ride to the Mandurah RSL. $20 per bike, $10 per pillion. All proceeds go to Legacy WA
September 10 - 11
On the same weekend every year, artists from across the world step outside their studios and paint outdoors, or as the French would say, "en plein air". This global event is now in its 20th year, it is free and open to all ages, all skill levels and mediums. No registration required, simply bring your painting or drawing materials and join in. 10am to 2pm each day. More information: www.mandurahpleinairartists.com
September 10
The Mandurah Family History Society will be holding a Q&A session, where an informed panel will be available to provide answers to some of the perplexing (and not-so-perplexing) questions relating to family history research. This session is mainly directed at helping to solve problems for those who are actively researching, but as always, everyone is welcome. It will commence at 1.30 pm at the MFHS Research Rooms, Library Precinct off Third Avenue, Mandurah. Members $8, Non-members $10.
Send us an email
Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.