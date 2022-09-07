What's On: Outdoor fun to be had this weekend

The Mandurah Family History Society will be holding a Q&A session, where an informed panel will be available to provide answers to some of the perplexing (and not-so-perplexing) questions relating to family history research. This session is mainly directed at helping to solve problems for those who are actively researching, but as always, everyone is welcome. It will commence at 1.30 pm at the MFHS Research Rooms, Library Precinct off Third Avenue, Mandurah. Members $8, Non-members $10.