The latest City of Mandurah's Local Legend award went to Justine Hansen, a woman dedicated to working with and supporting families and young children.
Ms Hansen oversees a number of community groups as the manager of the Child and Parent Centre in Dudley Park.
The centre offers a safe and welcoming space for families dealing with hardship.
Ms Hansen has been described as a "huge hearted person" who is able to meet people where they're at in their lives, proving them a soft landing space and a collaborative approach to problem solving.
Her work in forming strong relationships with the Aboriginal community was recently acknowledged by Anglicare WA with the Ian Carter Award.
Mayor Rhys Williams said Justine's standing in the community was built on meaningful relationships and her compassionate, respectful and caring approach towards helping others.
"Justine has this innate, inspiring way of connecting with others. She has a special gift of building trust and understanding with people who are faced with difficult times in their lives or need a bit of guidance or direction," he said.
"She is a very passionate and skilled communicator who understands the community sector and the value of building the capacity of others around her.
"Justine is well connected to a range of community services, ensuring people are supported."
Ms Hansen is also involved with the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre as a board member, working alongside the Friends of ManPAC members.
