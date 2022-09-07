Mandurah Mail

Mandurah's latest Local Legend has been awarded

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:30am
City of Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams presenting the latest 'Local Legend' winner Justine Hansen, for her work with the community. Picture supplied.

The latest City of Mandurah's Local Legend award went to Justine Hansen, a woman dedicated to working with and supporting families and young children.

