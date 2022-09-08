Surf Science Program students at John Tonkin College have become the second cohort from their school to take part volunteering for The Shellfish Gardening Project.
The project has the aim of growing 50,000 mussels from juveniles to adults with the goal of improving water quality and protecting Mandurah's waterways.
Every month students measure each mussel's growth and check for disease and parasitic activity.
Data is then recorded, logged and analysed to help develop a new shellfish reef.
John Tonkin College's Head of Science Emma-Louise Moore told the Mail many of the school's science teachers were heavily involved in local community initiatives, with this one being the perfect project for Surf Science.
"The first lot of our kids did it last year - it's something new and exciting and it's really great for them to be able to do hands-on things and not just theory," Ms Moore said.
"Once a month they get to go and pull the pots up and record sampling data."
The Year 7 students in the Surf Science Program choose the class as an elective, with many of them already hearing about the project from the last cohort.
Ms Moore said the program was "all about water", which was a helpful learning area for students living in the Mandurah area with plenty of rich waterways in its surrounds.
"There's two parts to the program - in one they get to learn water skills such as surfing, bodyboarding and stand up paddle boarding," she said.
"Then there's a science component - learning about the environment and how they can help, specifically in Mandurah with all of the estuaries and rivers."
With The Shellfish Gardening Project being a large community initiative led by The Nature Conservancy in partnership with the Peel-Harvey Catchment Council and supported by countless volunteers, Ms Moore said it also taught students how to work together to create change.
"It helps student to see they're a small piece of the puzzle but making a huge impact. It's a big drive for us here at John Tonkin... it's important kids understand their local community and how they can make a difference.
"Mandurah is beautiful and we have a pretty special estuary to help protect."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
