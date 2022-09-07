Jazz fusion on summery new album

Singleton singer-songwriter Georgie Aué is set to release her third album titled Desert Cry later this month.
Advertisement
Out on September 16, the album is described as a melting pot of styles, fusing traditional and Brazilian style jazz with blues.
Written and recorded in Perth and Adelaide, the album is inspired by the endless days of summer, the ups and downs of relationships and a passion for the environment.
"This record has challenged me in different ways," Ms Aué said.
"It feels a lot more fun and joyful than my previous work and it's a good representation of who I am as a musician and even my own personality.
"Over time, I've risen in confidence and matured my sound and I think this collection of songs demonstrates that."
Desert Cry is a four-year long project, which made it to the studio last January in collaboration with a selection of Perth's premiere jazz musicians.
Ms Aué said she felt inspired by Latin American sounds and the musical stylings of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Elis Regina, Diana Krall, Stevie Wonder and Norah Jones.
"I love the rhythm and at times, dense textures of Brazilian music," Ms Aué said.
"When I started learning about jazz, the music that spoke most to me was Brazilian jazz - it's so rich in rhythm, texture, and harmony."
Ms Aué was surrounded by jazz music from a young age, as her father, John Aué was an award winning jazz arranger and teacher.
She said her father has been a key influence in her musical journey.
"Things that I thought were fairly normal, I now look back on and realise how special and different it was growing up in a musical family," she said.
"I remember being in the orchestra pit during musicals because Dad was playing and occasionally, I was allowed to go along and sit with him."
Desert Cry will be released digitally and on CD on September 16 and launched on September 18 at The Ellington Jazz Club in Perth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.