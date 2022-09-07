Reduced speed limits on Old Coast Road have frustrated some Dawesville residents but someone has taken it a step further.
Less than a month after being installed the new speed limit signs were defaced with graffiti.
The signs had been spray painted over with the older speed limits.
Signs were replaced quickly by Main Roads, which estimated the cost to be in order of $1000.
A Main Roads spokesperson said speed limit signs being compromised impacted road user safety.
"Speed limit signs that have been defaced or compromised can lead to drivers being unaware of the correct travelling speed and travelling either below, or in excess of the correct travelling speed - both of which have implications for road user safety."
The speed limit on a 9km section of Old Coast Road was reduced in August in a bid to increase road safety.
The safety of Old Coast Road has long been a concern for Dawesville residents with 389 crashes reported from 2017 to the end of 2021
