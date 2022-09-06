Letters to the Editor: Spare a thought for wheelchair users

Our hospitals' staffing, performance and governance has come to the forefront recently due to the publicity surrounding the loss of the little angel Aishwarya Aswath and the anguish, torment and nightmare that her parents and extended family have been through. According to the media the events that led to this unacceptable loss were chronic understaffing, exhaustion and disillusion among nurses and management changes. I cannot begin to understand the pain of Aishwarya's family but what I do understand is all of us, parents, the current labor state government, hospital management and leadership need to work as a united team to start to fix these problems. Throwing money alone at a problem of this magnitude and complexity won't fix it. I want a blueprint plan accepted by all associated parties for the next 10 years.

