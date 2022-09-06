Letters to the Editor: Spare a thought for wheelchair users

Last Thursday I attempted to do a loop around Riverside Primary School oval in a wheelchair and there was a school sports day in progress, however from the corner of Fraser Entrance and Kookaburra Drive going both ways several cars were parked on the footpath completely blocking any passage for me to use the thoroughfare, the step down to the road was too steep for the chair so I had to turn around and return to a crossover to access the road then travel to Minilya pathway where I was able to return to the footpath.
This is just one example of footpath obstruction by vehicles but I have many more.
My plea to those of you that have little or no experience of what it means to be challenged by mobility issues is simply this, please understand that it is challenging enough to manage the issue that causes the need to use a wheelchair/Gopher etc.
If you then block thoroughfares due to your thoughtlessness you further devalue those that have a right and a very definite need to get out and about, feel the wind in their face and maybe do a bit of shopping unimpeded.
When you have been on planet Earth for a number of years you learn to laugh or at least smile at political blunders. Why did Scott Morrison leave himself open to be rubbished by the present Labor government and media for taking on these extra portfolios when he was the Prime Minister of Australia? Surely, he had enough on his plate to tackle without adding more and if he was or was not going to use them why do it in the first place?
I make no secret of the fact that when Queen Elizabeth passes we should become a republic so we have to ask why did the Governor General, who represents Britain as we are a colony, approve all this junk in the first place. Yes, as a swinging voter I give credit to Scott Morrison in a letter because he was PM in shocking times and did a good job. Sadly, now this will be his final theme song, and all his own doing.
Our hospitals' staffing, performance and governance has come to the forefront recently due to the publicity surrounding the loss of the little angel Aishwarya Aswath and the anguish, torment and nightmare that her parents and extended family have been through. According to the media the events that led to this unacceptable loss were chronic understaffing, exhaustion and disillusion among nurses and management changes. I cannot begin to understand the pain of Aishwarya's family but what I do understand is all of us, parents, the current labor state government, hospital management and leadership need to work as a united team to start to fix these problems. Throwing money alone at a problem of this magnitude and complexity won't fix it. I want a blueprint plan accepted by all associated parties for the next 10 years.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
