Letters to the Editor: Spare a thought for wheelchair users

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:00am, first published September 6 2022 - 3:21am
Last Thursday I attempted to do a loop around Riverside Primary School oval in a wheelchair and there was a school sports day in progress, however from the corner of Fraser Entrance and Kookaburra Drive going both ways several cars were parked on the footpath completely blocking any passage for me to use the thoroughfare, the step down to the road was too steep for the chair so I had to turn around and return to a crossover to access the road then travel to Minilya pathway where I was able to return to the footpath.

