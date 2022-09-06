Madora Bay
4 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR
Advertisement
A seamless fusion of modern luxury and comfort, you will love this Madora Bay home only 350m from the beach and directly opposite a beautiful park. This home has been beautifully finished off and impeccably maintained.
Elevated on a huge 843sqm corner block offering gated side access and parking for a boat or caravan (or both), this flawlessly presented home leaves nothing for the new owner to do except move in.
You need to view this home to appreciate what is on offer. The home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, garage parking for two cars, a large theatre room, and spacious open plan living complete with high pitched ceilings.
The kitchen overlooks the main living area and features plenty of bench top space, overhead and under bench storage cupboards, a dishwasher, double sink and gas cooking with an overhead range hood.
The main suite features a huge walk in robe, together with an ensuite featuring a double vanity and shower. Two of the three minor bedrooms are queen size at the rear of the home with built-in-robes, and the family bathroom is complete with a bathtub for the kids.
The huge alfresco entertaining area offers multiple sitting areas, the grounds are fully reticulated and there's plenty of grassed area for both kids and pets.
Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.