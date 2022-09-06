Mandurah Mail

PFNL's South Mandurah Falcons to battle it out against Mundijong Centrals for grand final place

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The South Mandurah Falcons will face-off against the Mundijong Centrals this weekend for a chance to play in the grand finals. Picture by Shazza J Photography.

It's been a tumultuous journey for last year's premiers the South Mandurah Falcons, with the 2022 season proving to be a time of growth and change with key players moving on and a new coach at the helm.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.