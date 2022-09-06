It's been a tumultuous journey for last year's premiers the South Mandurah Falcons, with the 2022 season proving to be a time of growth and change with key players moving on and a new coach at the helm.
Starting the season with a few rough losses, there were times grand final dreams seemed to be slipping out of their grip.
However in true Falcons form, the boys, alongside coach Jason Mitchell, brought it back in time to claw their way into prelims.
Mitchell said finals coming along has "wiped the slate clean" with four becoming three after knocking Mandurah Mustangs out of the running.
"This week it'll be us and Mundijong - someone's got to go and wrestle Pinjarra in the grand final. We tried not to let Pinni get to the grand final because when they do, they typically win," Mitchell said, laughing.
"Footy has been played fast and there's been a good spirit around the place this season."
Mitchell said getting into the season was a process after player turnarounds and schedule clashes, but the team had formed a solid side.
"We lost three key people from last year's grand finals... they've been holes for us to fill."
Determined to recruit players locally rather than outsource for the season, Mitchell said the club reached out to ex-Falcons.
"The biggest thing for us is we're able to attract some Southies people back to the club who haven't been around for a few years for one reason or another."
Making up the rest of the team was a mixture of seasoned players and colts coming up through the ranks.
The second half of the season saw a turnaround for the Falcons, and they are now sitting at number three on the ladder tied in points with the Mundijong Centrals.
This weekend's match against the Centrals will decide who's grand final dreams will be shattered, and Mitchell said he expected a competitive game.
"The Gavin boys (Kyren and Cameron) have been good for us this year, as they were last year - we are looking for a pretty big game from them and Zac Moody, who came to us from the Waroona Demons in 2020.
"The list is long - there'll be key matchups with Mundijong through the middle and for our backs."
Mitchell said the team's goal for finals was to keep working towards their best game of footy, and bringing together four quarters.
"There are eight quarters left and we want to be in all of them."
He said there would be strong leadership both on the field and the training track from James Fenton, Troy Lee and Rhys Hensel.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
