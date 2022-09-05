Mandurah Mail

Meadow Springs AFA Bowling Club roll into new season | Photos

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated September 5 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Meadow Springs AFA Bowling Club opened it's greens to the community on Friday to celebrate the start of the season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.