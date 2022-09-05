Meadow Springs AFA Bowling Club roll into new season | Photos

Meadow Springs AFA Bowling Club opened it's greens to the community on Friday to celebrate the start of the season.
Over 60 people gathered to get the bowl rolling on the competition.
Mandurah MP and Sports Minister David Templeman attended and congratulated the committee on their preparation for the new season.
"Clubs like these bowling clubs are very important because they're part of the social connection and opportunity for participation," he said.
"Not only are great friendships developed but of course some rivalries are developed too."
President Mike Lee and 97-year-old player Harry Bradley hoisted the flag before the games began.
Mr Templeman rolled the first bowl of the season.
If you want to join the Meadow Springs AFA Bowling Club, call 9582 5374.
