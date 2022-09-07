The winners of Scribblers Murray Mandurah Writer's group Short Story Competition have been announced.
The competition encouraged entrants to draw on their experiences during COVID-19, in any genre of writing.
Guests, parents and students attended the awards presentation celebrating the entries, which were described as being "written with passion, expressing, anguish, fear, loss and hope".
"I am amazed to see such an enthusiastic response from the Mandurah Murray region to the short story competition," competition judge Shirley Rowland said.
"Literature is in safe hands here, and we hope it has set you on a lifelong writing journey.
"Exposing yourself to judgement is one of the hardest steps in a writer's life, and we admire you all for taking that step."
Scribblers Mandurah Murray president Dave Waplington thanked the City of Mandurah for the $5,000 Community Grant to run the competition and the Rotary Club of Mandurah Districts for donating the major prize.
Mr Waplington praised teachers who inspired their students to write into the competition.
An anthology was printed compiling the finalist's entries, which was available to purchase at the event.
The anthology was a delight for young authors who can now proudly say they have been published.
To join Scribblers, email scribblersmm@gmail.com
