The Shire of Waroona is gearing up for spring with a series of family events and activities.
Spring into Waroona runs until the end of November, featuring entertainment is a range of locations around the shire.
Annual favourites such as Troutfest and the Waroona Agricultural Show will be back on, with other highlights including an All Australian Car Day
A wildlife walk at Lake Clifton, an outrigging event at Drakesbrook Weir, a crafter's day, community markets and a three-day electronic music festival will provide something for everyone.
Shire president Mike Walmsley urged the community to enjoy the spring-time getting involved in the events on offer.
"There really is something for everyone regardless of your age or background," Mr Walmsley said.
For a full list of events click here or contact the Shire on 9733 7800.
