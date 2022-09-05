Mandurah Mail

WA Police, Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force charge 45 people in joint operation targeting child exploitation material

Updated September 5 2022 - 4:38am, first published 3:01am
As a result of joint operations conducted by authorities, three children have been saved from ongoing sexual abuse. Picture: File Image.

WA Police have charged 45 people in relation to child exploitation material as a result of a joint operation leading up to National Child Protection Week.

