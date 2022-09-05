WA Police have charged 45 people in relation to child exploitation material as a result of a joint operation leading up to National Child Protection Week.
Operation PALOMAR and Operation TAMWORTH were conducted by WA Police, Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force, and were designed to target offenders who manufactured, distributing and possessing child exploitation material.
Officers put out 61 search warrants in metropolitan and regional locations of WA over seven days.
As a result, 45 people were charged with 149 offences and 35,222 images and videos of child exploitation material were seized.
Through this operation, three victims were also identified and rescued from ongoing child sexual abuse.
Detective Superintendent Gordon Fairman from the WA Police Sex Crime Division said identifying, locating and rescuing these children was of "the highest priority" for WA Police.
"People who manufacture, distribute or possess child exploitation material may believe they are anonymous hiding behind a computer - let me tell you, they are not," Det Supt Fairman said.
"As this operation shows, we can identify them, we can locate them, and we can prosecute them."
In 2021, the AFP led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation received over 33,000 incoming reports of child exploitation - double the number of reports from 2019.
AFP Detective Superintendent Graeme Marshall said the figures showed the scale of the problem and how everyone in the community - parents, teachers and carers needed to "be alert".
"Let this serve as a warning to anyone who produces or shares child abuse material - you will be caught," he said.
The National Child Protection Week campaign will run from Sunday, September 4 to Saturday, September 10, highlighting the message that "every child should be able to grow up safe".
