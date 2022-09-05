It felt like Groundshog Day for Dawesville and surrounds when locals awoke Father's Day morning with no power, reminiscent of the 2021 Christmas blackout.
Unlike the holiday disaster, which was caused by an "unprecedented heatwave", this outage was a result of a damaged high voltage cable and not a predictor of future issues.
Advertisement
Affected areas spanned across suburbs from Erskine to Lake Clifton, including Dawesville, Wannanup and Bouvard.
Residents took to social media to express their disappointment about missing out on making celebratory breakfast with plans coming to a halt from 8am until the power was eventually restored at 10am.
A Western Power spokesperson told the Mail the affected cables were underground, which often took longer to restore.
"There's always maintenance checks done and backfeeding which is how we are able to get some customers back on earlier - but it was a standard fault that we've gone in and repaired as quickly as possible."
The spokeswoman said the incident could've been caused by anything from generic damages to white ants.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.