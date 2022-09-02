Mandurah Mail
Physical altercation in Secret Harbour leads to gang members charged

Updated September 2 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:00am
Police raid in Baldivis on September 1, 2022. Video by WA Police.

Police have charged members of the Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Gang after an alleged incident at a licensed premises in Secret Harbour on August 26.

