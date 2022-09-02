Increased protection for vulnerable native animals in Western Australia's northern jarrah forest over the past year is being recognised as part of National Threatened Species Day (7 September).
Western Shield, which works to protect vulnerable native species from feral predators, has been bolstered through a partnership between the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions and the Alcoa Foundation.
In the first year of the three-year partnership worth about $1 million, an additional round of aerial fox baiting has been conducted and the monitoring of native fauna has been extended to another four sites. Sites have also been identified for monitoring the effectiveness of targeted control methods for feral cats.
In addition, more than a dozen volunteers have been engaged in field activities along with three Aboriginal rangers from DBCA's Wellington district.
Western Shield program coordinator Ashley Millar said the additional work made possible through the partnership was important in continuing to protect 14 vulnerable and threatened species such as the woylie, numbat and chuditch.
Alcoa Global Biodiversity Director Dr Andrew Grigg said the partnership was important in bolstering both control methods and our knowledge of the vulnerable and threatened species in the northern jarrah forest.
