Mandurah Mail

Western Shield partnership with DBCA and Alcoa Foundation to protect threatened species in Wellington region

Updated September 2 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Woylie, which is found in WA's northern jarrah forest, is benefiting from increased funding for the Western Shield wildlife recovery program. Photo is supplied.

Increased protection for vulnerable native animals in Western Australia's northern jarrah forest over the past year is being recognised as part of National Threatened Species Day (7 September).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.