Collie mother loses thousands to online rental scam

When Holly Nuttall went to tour a property for rent in Collie she could have never imagined it was a scam.
However, with no keys in hand after transferring $2000 she soon realised she had fallen victim to one.
Ms Nuttall's story is just one of many in WA, with the state's tight market seeing people eager for a rental falling victim to scammers using social media accounts to post fake ads.
So far this year, WA ScamNet at Consumer Protection has received 40 reports of rental scams with 21 victims losing a total of $41,000. In 2021, there were 48 reports with 18 victims losing $32,320.
Desperate for a place for herself and her children to move into, Ms Nuttall advertised on Gumtree that she was looking for a rental.
A scammer got in touch asking her to pay bond and two weeks rent up front. However, Ms Nuttall refused to do this until she saw the house.
"They showed me around the house so they must've snuck in somehow," she said.
After viewing the house, Ms Nuttall went through the process of signing a lease and transferred rent and bond money.
Once the payment went through Ms Nuttall was blocked and couldn't get through to the scammer any longer.
"Family members even transferred me money because they knew how important it was to me to get a house," she said.
"Looking back it was a bit too easy."
Ms Nuttall warned others that scammers liked to prey on those in desperate need of a home.
Consumer Protection advised prospective tents to have a face-to-face meeting with the owner or an agent and not accept any excuses for them not being able to physically attend.
Those who are seeking a rental home outside of their area may wish to consider arranging for someone else to inspect the property or perhaps engaging a local licensed real estate agent/property manager to act on their behalf.
Consumer Protection acting executive director Penny Lipscombe warned that people targeted by fake social media accounts also risked being exposed to identity theft.
"When seeking a new rental property, tenants should be careful about who they deal with on social media - if their personal information falls into the wrong hands, it can be used to steal their identity," Ms Lipscombe said.
"Social media users need to be mindful of the information that they provide during these transactions as the people behind fake profiles may be able to extract data that allows them to commit future fraud.
"Suspected fake profiles should always be reported to the social media platform, as they are likely attempting to target others too."
Consumer Protection is advising private landlords, real estate agents and property managers to take measures that may reduce the chance of ads for legitimate rental homes being pirated.
"Watermarking may discourage scammers from using those photos in a fake ad, so I would encourage all property owners and managers to adopt this practice, Ms Lipscombe said.
"Better still, explore the option of blocking the photos from being downloaded from websites you use to market your properties which would also serve as a fraud deterrent."
General information and advice on scams is available on the WA ScamNet website where scam reports can be lodged. Enquiries can be made by email consumer@dmirs.wa.gov.au or by calling 1300 30 40 54.
