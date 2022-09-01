House of the Week | Heavenly lifestyle to enjoy

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This incredible contemporary residence is located right near the estuary in sought-after Samphire Cove, with private bushland views from every window. This bespoke designed home has been custom built by local boutique builders "Haven Homes", and created to perfectly fit this stunning location and block.
With the use of Colourbond, spotted gum timber, extensive glass, stone bench tops, polished concrete flooring, and Italian porcelain tiles this house has exceptional finishes throughout. The luxury heated mineral salt concrete pool will provide a gorgeous place to relax over summer.
The dream kitchen has a stone benchtop with waterfall edges, breakfast bar, and extensive stunning cabinetry along the entire back wall. There's a butler style pantry, overhead cupboards, microwave recess, steel sinks, and Siemens appliances including dishwasher, induction cooktop, two double ovens, range hood and double fridge space with plumbing.
Up the stunning Victoria Ash Timber stairs, you will find a spacious main bedroom with floor to ceiling glass windows to make you feel like you are at one with nature. It has a ceiling fan, electric blinds, large walk-in-robes, wool carpets, an ensuite with double vanity, featuring a free standing bath and double shower with two rain showers.
