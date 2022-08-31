The Mandurah Photography club is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Supported by the City of Mandurah community grants funding, the club is holding photographic exhibitions at the Mandurah Forum and Halls Head shopping centres.
The exhibit features historical images of Mandurah, preserved by early photographic member, Roy Whitehead, showing the development of the town as it grew from a small fishing village to a bustling city
The exhibition will be available at the Halls Head shopping centre from September 6-12.
