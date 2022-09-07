The Mandurah Mail has a family pass to giveaway to see the Australian premiere tour of Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers coming to Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
To enter, send an email with the subject line: Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers to editor@mandurahmail.com.au
Direct from the UK, the tour celebrates Dahl's stories from the Big Friendly Giant to The Twits, and more.
The show explores a story where Dahl's famous stories are mysteriously disappearing, and a top-secret operation known as the Ancient Guild of Talentenders must come to the rescue.
Recommended for ages six and up, interactive games, immersive storytelling and theatre magic are highlights of the show.
Starring Maddi Savage and Josh Burton, the show is set to warm the hearts of parents and children through its nostalgic atmosphere.
