Mandurah Mail

The Bureau of Metereology's observational network upgrades sees higher accuracy reporting

Updated August 31 2022 - 3:30am, first published 1:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meteorology's observational network upgrade will provide emergency services and the local community of rainfall and wind conditions. Picture by Luka Vovk

Perth's weather radar in Serpentine will be upgraded this week, to provide the area with a more accurate and reliable information.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.