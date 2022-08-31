Perth's weather radar in Serpentine will be upgraded this week, to provide the area with a more accurate and reliable information.
The new radar is a part of the Bureau of Meteorology's network upgrade program and features improved observational tools, which measures real-time rainfall and wind conditions.
The old radar will be switched off for eight to 12 weeks while the new tower and radome are installed.
The Bureau has stated that the outage will have no impact on their forecasting and warnings, as these observations come from a range of assets including satellites, upper atmosphere monitoring and weather stations.
More information about the upgrade, and rainfall information can be found at the Bureau of Meteorology website.
