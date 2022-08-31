What's On: Spring has sprung in Mandurah

Don't miss this special performance when two local legends, Eddie Storm OAM and Kelly Green come together. This concert will be a dazzler, with a huge variety of music from the fifties to the eighties. You will be sure to have a fantastic afternoon tapping your feet and dancing in the hall. The concert goes from 1.15pm to 2.45pm. Tickets available at the door. $5 for members and $10 for non-members. For enquiries please contact the Seniors Centre admin on 9550 3799.