What's On: Spring has sprung in Mandurah

September 3
The Seascapes Community Association are hosting a Cuppa and a Convo on Saturday. It will be from 9am to 11am at the Seascapes Community Association Hub, which is located near IGA. The event is being held in collaboration with Squared Away to chat about mental health.
Every Wednesday and Thursday
The University of the Third Age (U3A) meets at the Anglican Community Centre at 2 Leslie Street, Mandurah. U3A is a world wide organisation for the over 50's to broaden knowledge in a friendly atmosphere. A variety of relevant talks are given with no exams or tests. U3A also organises excursions, social events, coffee mornings or lunches with like minded people. U3A's meetings are held from 1.30 to 3.30pm with a break for afternoon tea. For further details, see U3A's website: www.u3amandurah.org.au.
September 7
Don't miss this special performance when two local legends, Eddie Storm OAM and Kelly Green come together. This concert will be a dazzler, with a huge variety of music from the fifties to the eighties. You will be sure to have a fantastic afternoon tapping your feet and dancing in the hall. The concert goes from 1.15pm to 2.45pm. Tickets available at the door. $5 for members and $10 for non-members. For enquiries please contact the Seniors Centre admin on 9550 3799.
September 7
Are you retired or thinking about retirement? WayFairers Mandurah is a project supporting older community members ro connect with local clubs and groups. Café Connect is a chance to come along and chat, share your experiences, and connect socially with other WayFairers. It will be at the Falcon eLibrary café space from 10 to 11am.
September 10
The Dwellingup 100 returns, WA's largest one-day mountain bike race. Attracting a mix of newcomers and novices as well as some of Australia's best riders, it's also a great day out for families wanting to witness the thrills (and occasional spills). Running alongside the Dwellingup 100 is the Mighty Jarrah Trail Run. The event offers four different distance options for riders and three for runners, including a 6km doggie dash for our best friends to join in on the fun. Events begin at 8am. For more information visit, www.dwellingup100.com.au
