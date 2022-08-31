When Fadhillah 'Dee' Rahmawaty met Mark Howells 19 years ago, she couldn't even cook an egg.
Now, she runs a bustling Indonesian kitchen out of her home in Pinjarra.
Born in South Sumatra, Ms Howells originally started her career with a degree in nursing and then went on to study occupational health and hygiene.
She became a consultant in the industry, where she met her husband Mark Howells who was working in a mining operation in Borneo.
The couple lived between Indonesia and Australia for several years before settling in Pinjarra.
Ms Howells said she had strong cravings for her mother's Indonesian food while she was pregnant with her first child, which was a difficult task for Mr Howells, who often had to resolve the matter late at night.
"I really missed Indonesian food while I was in Australia, because it was difficult to find, and didn't taste the same as home," Ms Howells said.
"I had to learn how to cook for myself."
It was during a meal with friends years later where Ms Howells was encouraged to share her authentic Indonesian food.
In 2014, Ms Howells began selling her goods in her business 'Deez Indo Kitchen'.
The self-taught chef now delivers more than 40 different products to regions all over WA, including frozen meals, crackers, chili and cakes.
Striving for perfection, Ms Howells said some of her recipes took years to get just right, and she was careful about selecting the finest ingredients for her recipes.
"The crackers took 10 years to perfect," Ms Howells said
She said that before launching her business she didn't know any other people from Indonesia in the area, but food had helped her make a lot of friends over the years.
Deez Indo Kitchen even delivers to mining towns, such as Newman, Tom Price and Port Hedland, where Ms Howells said there were a lot of Indonesian miners who also missed the comfort of home cooking.
While Ms Howells never thought she would run her own business, selling home-cooked street food has been a part of her life since she was a child.
"I used to help my mum sell food such as Indonesian meatballs when I was in grade three or four.
"I didn't like cooking, but I liked being at school, so at break times I would sell food to the school teachers to help make my mum money," Ms Howells said.
Deez Indo Kitchen is now aiming to inspire customers from other cultures to enjoy Indonesian food.
"Everyone's been to Bali, and some people don't have the time to cook, so that's where we come in," Mr Howells said.
In the eight years the business has been operating, there have been countless trials and errors sending Ms Howells to and from the drawing board.
From calculating nutritional information, to perfecting the packaging, to renovating their kitchen to be more operational, the business has once again reached a point which calls for expansion.
"Our aim is to have a retail shop so people can come in and see the food, as well as a bigger kitchen area to prepare more food," Mr Howells said.
Ms Howells has three Australian-born children, two sons who love footy and a daughter who loves to sing.
"We're a very active family, always busy. I love to sing too but I'm not good at it," Ms Howell said.
