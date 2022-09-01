Tigers take teams to task | PFNL

After a stellar performance over the weekend, the Pinjarra Tigers have knocked the South Mandurah Falcons from the top spot on the ladder in round 17.
In what was an agonisingly close game, the Tigers managed to pull through to an impressive 85-61 win against their biggest adversaries.
Tigers coach Craig Milward said it was a "cracking game of footy", which saw both teams push themselves to their limits.
"We came into this weekend knowing the winner probably gets the top spot in the home final and the loser would get second or potentially could drop to third, that was a big motivation for us," Milward said.
"Not so much to win and finish at the top, but to try and get a home final to benefit the club and get that home ground advantage."
He said finding the best players of the game was difficult, and that there had been "no passengers" in any of the four quarters.
"South Mandurah came out and had a little bit of a wind advantage - it was pretty much a shootout for the first ten minutes - they got a goal, we got a goal."
South Mandurah pulled ahead in the third quarter, but it was this quarter Milward said set them up for their eventual victory.
"We held them for two goals in the third quarter - we knew if we could hold them for a couple of goals we could come out all guns blazing in the last quarter."
Blazing they were, as the Tigers tightened up and fought hard for the remainder of the game.
"The guys are wrapped. After coming off last year we had 12 or 13 players move on... when we first put the side together we were aiming for top two or top three."
As the season has progressed, so has the goal, with the team seeing finals coming into hyper-focus.
"The last six weeks we've been building slowly and playing really good footy - we are probably playing our best footy of the year right now."
This weekend, the Tigers will come against the Mundijong Centrals, who have pulled into the second spot on the ladder.
"Although there's some nerves - we're looking forward to this weekend," Milward said.
"It's going to be a tough game but good quality - the Centrals are a phenomenal team."
With the forecast predicting rain, Milward said it would be a "hard slog" on the ground, but it was a challenge the team was ready for, and the stakes were high.
"The winner gets the grand final birth, the loser plays the prelim."
South Mandurah are currently sitting in third place just below the Centrals with the Mandurah Mustangs trailing behind at number four.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
