Mandurah pilots join Outback Air Race to support RFDS

By Claire Sadler
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:00am
Peter Kneale, Brian Bondi, and Alan Ryde in the middle of the Outback Air Race 2022. Picture supplied.

Mandurah mates Alan Ryde, Brian Bondi and Peter Kneale are racing across the remote Australian outback to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

