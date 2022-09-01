Mandurah mates Alan Ryde, Brian Bondi and Peter Kneale are racing across the remote Australian outback to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).
The voyage will see the Top Gun 3 team fly 6000 nautical miles in a time trial against 32 other teams.
For each race leg, teams receive a cryptic puzzle of where the next checkpoint is. Teams then have to locate it on their mapping systems and nominate an elapsed time interval.
A point will be lost for every second early or late over the check point. Additionally points are lost dependent on the actual passing distance from the start or finish point.
If you win a leg of the race there is a catch though... you have to carry around a mannequin leg asking for donations from locals.
The event kicked off from Darwin on August 29 with teams set to visit Cooinda, Adels Grove, Karumba, Airlie Beach, Gladstone, Roma, and Goondiwindi enroute to Coffs Harbour.
Pilot Alan Ryde said it had always been a goal of his to fly in the Outback Air Race to support the RFDS.
"I've always supported the RFDS - being an avid flyer myself I know the work they do and the expenses it takes to look after an aircraft," he said.
The Royal Flying Doctor Service has been saving lives in rural and remote Australia for more than 90 years.
Delivered by a dedicated team of professionals, volunteers and supporters, the RFDS provides a lifeline for those that live, work and travel in rural and remote Australia.
Established in 1928 by the Reverend John Flynn, the RFDS has grown to become the world's largest and most comprehensive aeromedical organisation.
The Top Gun 3 team are currently sitting in fourth and have raised over $35,000 for the RFDS.
Overall $548,676 has been raised by the teams and Mr Ryde believed it would hit $600,000 by the end of the trip.
"It's absolutely fantastic to raise that much money - we can't thank our sponsors, colleagues, staff, team and everyone who donated enough," Mr Ryde said. "It's amazing."
To donate to the RFDS Outback Air Race visit the website.
