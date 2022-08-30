The Department of Communities has reported that a Dawesville man has been fined and ordered to pay costs after he was found guilty of lying to his employer about having a Working With Children Card.
In a statement, the department said the court heard the man was working in a key role in a sporting club in the South West and was required to holding a Working With Children Card to hold that position.
A Department Investigation found that when required by the club's committee to present proof that he held or had applied to renew his card, he had provided false documents on two occasions.
The Department reported the man was found guilty of two counts of knowingly providing false information to his employer about his Working With Children Card in Mandurah Magistrates Court.
He was fined $4,000 and ordered to pay $10,000 in costs, according to the statement.
Department Executive Director of Regulation and Quality Phil Payne said falsified information in regards to working with children would be taken "extremely seriously".
"This prosecution serves as a reminder to all people who are engaged in child-related work to ensure they hold a proper Working with Children Card, and that organisations must ensure due diligence when engaging a person in child-related work," Mr Payne said.
