Dawesville man found guilty in court after lying to his employer about having a WWCC

Updated August 30 2022 - 8:25am, first published 6:30am
A Dawesville man has been charged after he lied to his employer about having a Working With Children Check. Picture: File Image.

The Department of Communities has reported that a Dawesville man has been fined and ordered to pay costs after he was found guilty of lying to his employer about having a Working With Children Card.

