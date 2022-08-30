Glamping tents proposed for Lake Clifton

Lake Clifton could be home to glamping tents if a development proposal gets the green light.
The proposal from Walia and Singh Pty Ltd to the Shire of Waroona features up to 24 tents in different styles, a sauna, an alcohol/wine vending machine, a barbeque area, and activity zones for yoga and astro tourism.
Situated on 117 Lake Clifton Road, Walia Resorts hopes to create "high-end eco-tourism accommodation" to diversify and expand the tourism industry in the region.
The report outlined that Lake Clifton had steadily been receiving more domestic visitors during the summer, however a lack of accommodation options prohibited a one day visit turning into a weekend getaway.
A Tina Smitherman Consultants and My Travel Research 2021 study commissioned by Tourism WA, estimated that in 2020 the WA glamping industry was worth $25.9 Million.
It is expected to grow to $77.2 Million by 2028.
The glamping tourism industry is also estimated to grow at an annual rate of 1.2 per cent over the next five years in Australia.
Walia Resorts expects to see 3129 visitors at the glamping tents annually.
The total cost of the proposed project is $400,000. According to the plans, a substantial amount is anticipated to be spent on labour and services from Lake Clifton and the South West.
The dome tents are projected to cost $500 to stay for one night while the luxury tents could cost up to $1250 per night.
Public comments can be made on the proposal up until September 16 via the Waroona website.
For any enquiries, contact Craig Zanotti, Coordinator Regulatory & Development Services, on 9733 7824.
