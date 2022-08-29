Naomi Pannell has announced her retirement from the head coach position of Peel Lightning's opens team after being with the club since its inception.
With almost 20 years of coaching under her belt, Pannell is taking some time out with her husband to travel through Europe and surrounds.
Pannell said leaving Lightning was a difficult decision, but that she would still be around to support the girls and watch their games.
"I put a lot into Lightning, it was sort of like my baby," she said.
"I worked a lot with Deb Clancy right from the start of developing it up. I started on the committee and I loved doing designs for all of the game promos and social media."
Peel Lightning has accrued the highest social media following of all the WANL clubs, a feat Pannell said she was extremely proud of.
On top of coaching and mentoring players coming up through the ranks, Pannell has been instrumental in developing coaches.
"I put a lot of work into that, developing the bolts coaches. It's a bit of a passion of mine to develop up the coaches, I've loved it."
Pannell's time with Lightning also inspired her to level up her accreditations, resulting in her being the highest accredited coach in the Mandurah area.
"I'm just finishing my elite accreditation now - I've finished my foundation, development, intermediate and advanced. I'm pretty proud of that."
She said the club had developed a strong base and pathway for the players, with the bolts working towards filtering into the under20s team and beyond.
"It's hard to step back - it's bittersweet."
Pannell will still be working with Netball WA and in Peel Development and with State Cup athletes.
But for now, she will enjoy having her first proper break in years.
"It's time for me and my hubby - I've never been on mid-year holidays or anything," she said.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
