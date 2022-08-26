A 48-year-old WA Police sergeant has been charged for alleged sex offences against two 14-year-old girls he met online.
It will be alleged in August of 2022, the man met the two girls via an online adult website and provided them with alcohol at his private residence.
Police will further allege the man indecently dealt with one of the girls.
The man is a sergeant with the WA Police Force, working in the Mid West - Gascoyne District, and the alleged incidents occurred while he was off-duty.
He was arrested on August 25, and has since been charged with two counts of 'Supplied Juveniles Alcohol on Unlicensed Premises', two counts of 'Indecently Deals with a Child Over 13 and Under 16' and three counts of 'Encourages a Child Over 13 and Under 16 to Engage in Sexual Behaviour'
The officer has been stood down from duty and refused bail.
He is due to appear in Geraldton Magistrates Court today, August 26.
