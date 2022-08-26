Mandurah Mail

WA Police officer charged with alleged child sex offences

Updated August 26 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:06am
A WA Police sergeant has been charged with alleged sex offences against two 14-year-old girls. Picture: File Image.

A 48-year-old WA Police sergeant has been charged for alleged sex offences against two 14-year-old girls he met online.

