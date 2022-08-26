Mandurah Mail

Greenfields Primary wins big at Wakakirri Story-Dance Festival

Updated August 26 2022 - 5:40am, first published 4:30am
Greenfields Primary School students have returned from Wakakirri with several awards for their performance piece. Picture: Supplied.

Greenfields Primary School students have returned from the Wakakirri Story-Dance Festival heavily awarded after the performance of their routine 'Video Game Killed the Radio Star'.

