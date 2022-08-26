Greenfields Primary School students have returned from the Wakakirri Story-Dance Festival heavily awarded after the performance of their routine 'Video Game Killed the Radio Star'.
The event, held this year on August 8, is a nation-wide program that encourages schools to develop student engagement through performing arts.
Guided by their teachers, students worked on their routine for more than three months with rehearsals taking place three times a week both during and after school.
The routine centred around a pair of best friends who get sucked into a television and have to 'dance their way' through three eras of music - 60s, 70s and 80s, in order to get home.
Students and staff devised every part of the performance including the choreography, storyline, lighting, costumes, props and stage design.
Lead teacher Kelsey Bird said the students worked "incredibly hard" on the project, even giving up school holiday time to rehearse.
"The Wakakirri event was a highlight of my career," Ms Bird said.
"To see the students, perform and create memories to last a lifetime was such an honour to be a part of."
Ms Bird said everyone "smiled from ear-to-ear" and hearing the students giggle their way off stage filled the auditorium with joy.
At the end of the night, Greenfields Primary was awarded for 'best backstage crew', 'best t-shirt design', 'most creative use of materials for props and sets', 'best teamwork', 'best individual hair and makeup' and 'best individual costume design'.
Since the performance, the school has since found out the group earned an additional five performance and production awards including 'excellent ensemble', 'excellent individual acting', 'excellent overall costume design', 'excellent group dance' and 'amazing moment' awards.
The school has also been nominated for the National Festival Award: Entertainment Story Award, and will find out results on October 17.
