Rockingham Police have charged a man in relation to an assault incident in Rockingham on Friday August 19, which left a 91-year-old man with serious facial injuries.
About 9pm the 91-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of his friend's vehicle parked on Val Street when police allege a boy, who is now known to be eight years old, opened the door and punched the elderly victim to his head several times.
The victim was unable to close the door and it will be alleged that a man known to the boy - a 37-year-old man - then approached the vehicle and struck the victim several times to his head.
The man and his child are not known to the victim and there had not been any prior interaction between them.
The 91-year-old who only wants to be known as Peter, said in a family statement written by his daughter Debbie that there was "no warning the assault was about take place".
"No previous interaction or conversation between him and the people who assaulted him," Debbie said in the statement.
"He had never seen them before. Unfortunately, nobody managed to get to them in time to stop the assault.
"They managed to drive off, after a little while and when they arrived home, shaken and in total shock, they rang the police, who came to dad's house then later to the hospital to take their statements."
The victim left the scene and later attended Rockingham General Hospital due to the serious nature of his injuries.
The matter was reported to WA Police Force and officers attended the hospital to check on the victim's welfare and commence an investigation.
A 37-year-old Rockingham man was arrested a short time later.
"We are all so confused, especially dad, why the assault has happened. After having stitches to his eye lid, confirmation of several fractures and many appointments for specialists to come he is a lot more cautious when he is out," the family statement said.
It will be alleged at the time of his arrest he refused to comply with a lawful request to provide his name or any identifying details to the attending officers.
It will be further alleged he resisted arrest and had to be carried to the police vehicle where he was placed in a secure pod.
It will be further alleged while in custody at the police station the man threatened to harm police officers and their families, and on several occasions attempted to fight officers.
He was charged with:
- Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm;
- Fail to Comply with Request to Give Police Personal Details;
- Obstructing Public Officers; and
- Disorderly Behaviour in a Police Station or Lockup.
He was refused bail and appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday 20 August 2022 and is next due to appear in Rockingham Magistrates Court today, August 26.
