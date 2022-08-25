Mandurah Mail

Rockingham Police charge a 37-year-old man after an assault to a 91-year-old man

Updated August 25 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:34pm
Assault: An elderly Rockingham man has suffered fractures to his face and needed stitches to his eye after being assaulted on August 19. Picture: WA Police.

Rockingham Police have charged a man in relation to an assault incident in Rockingham on Friday August 19, which left a 91-year-old man with serious facial injuries.

