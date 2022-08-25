Police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 22-year-old Joel Ricardo Ronald Dalais, who they believe can assist them with an ongoing investigation.
Mr Dalais is described as fair-skinned, 175cm tall and of medium build with black hair and hazel eyes.
He is believed to frequent the Rockingham and Kwinana areas.
Police said they advised members of the public not to approach Mr Dalais as he may be in possession of weapons.
Anyone who sees Mr Dalais or who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Police immediately on 131 444.
