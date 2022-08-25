Mandurah Mail

Police seek whereabouts of 22-year-old Joel Ricardo Ronald Dalais

Updated August 25 2022 - 2:16am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHEREABOUTS: Police have warned the public not to approach Mr Dalais but to report sightings to 131 444. Picture: WA Police.

Police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 22-year-old Joel Ricardo Ronald Dalais, who they believe can assist them with an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.