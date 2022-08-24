Mandurah Mail

Inquiry must ask who knew what

By Mandurah Mail
Updated August 24 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:31am
Former prime minister Scott Morrison. Picture: James Croucher

While Anthony Albanese has been praised for releasing the advice he has received from the Solicitor-General on Scott Morrison's ministerial power grabs, it needs to be recognised there is plenty of political upside in his doing so.

