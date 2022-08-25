Mandurah Mail

Pride in Peel president Stephen Carter steps down

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated August 25 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD: Stephen Carter says he is proud of what he achieved in his time as president of Pride in Peel. Picture: Supplied.

LGBTIQA+ support organisation Pride in Peel's founding president Stephen Carter has made the decision to step down, describing his time in the role as "a wild ride, but a good one".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.