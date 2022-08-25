LGBTIQA+ support organisation Pride in Peel's founding president Stephen Carter has made the decision to step down, describing his time in the role as "a wild ride, but a good one".
Mr Carter officially announced he would be passing over the reins to new president Rudson Al Barcoma in an emotion-filled post on Pride in Peel's Facebook page, writing that his heart would be "forever thankful", to both co-founder Gayle Iannetta and the organisation for the past few years.
He said his decision to step down was influenced by a combination of things, including his desire for "fresh eyes" in the organisation and needing time for self-care and reflection after the impacts of the pandemic.
"I think there's always time for new and fresh ideas and maybe direction," Mr Carter told the Mail.
"For me I gave so much - and Gail from Sunbreakers was just such an amazing help, moving into the non-profit stage and forming the board was pretty intense and then COVID hit."
Mr Carter facilitated setting up a board for Pride in Peel, taking the organisation to a new level - organising events and promoting education and safe spaces for the LGBTIQA+ community in the Peel region.
His proudest moment was seeing the community through the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, which he said was a somewhat triggering time for many.
"The plebiscite happened in our second year, that was really intense, but one of my favourite moments. It never should've had to happen in the first place - but it was amazing to ensure there was a safe space for people and that they knew they were supported throughout what was a turbulent time for a lot of people."
Lighting up the Mandurah bridge each year for the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) along with Pride in Peel's rainbow cruise is another of Mr Carter's favourite memories, and something he was proud to partner with the City for.
Passing the baton was an emotional but exciting moment for Mr Carter, who said he knew the organisation would be "left in good hands".
"Rudson is really switched on and has a lot of community connections as well."
With COVID restrictions relaxed, Mr Carter said it was the perfect time for Pride in Peel to "really get back into it", and there was "so much more to do" around creating safe spaces in Mandurah and getting involved in education.
Mr Carter will remain on the Pride in Peel board, and was taking time to plan out what was next for him.
"I'm pretty excited - it will be good for someone new to sit in the chair and I can watch it flourish."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
