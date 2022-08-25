Heavenly lifestyle to enjoy

Advertisement
This stunning Dawesville home is situated within a prestigious neighbourhood, surrounded by picturesque canals and The Cut Golf Course. Arriving at the address you'll be greeted by a modern faade and easy-care gardens that lead you up to the front door. Stepping through the grand double entry doors you'll discover a stylish layout that boasts high ceilings, as well as quality finishes and fixtures throughout.
The open-plan kitchen, dining and living rooms encourage outdoor living thanks to the large floor-to-ceiling glass doors that connect seamlessly to the delightful alfresco. Those who love to cook will be impressed to find the spacious kitchen is well equipped with a gas cooktop, a double fridge cavity, sweeping benchtops, ample cabinetry and plenty of bench seating.
Extending the living spaces further is the separate theatre room that is ready to host your next family movie night.
The luxurious main bedroom features a resort-style ensuite with a spa bath, double shower, double vanity and a separate toilet. The other bedrooms are all generous in size and are just a few steps away from the modern family bathroom.
The sparkling in-ground pool adds further to the appeal, as do the established low-maintenance gardens and stone retaining walls that frame the views over the golf course perfectly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.